48. Love/Hate

- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2010-2014

"Love/Hate" reveals the criminal underworld of Dublin through the character of Darren Treacy. He is returning to Ireland after being in exile in Spain, where he was wanted for gun possession and was in hiding from the police. He tries to stay out of trouble but fails. "Love/Hate" starred Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Killian Scott, and Aoibhinn McGinnity and ran on Ireland's RTE Television. Despite whispers of a planned sixth season, actor John Connors confirmed in 2017 that "Love/Hate" had ceased production.