47. The New Batman Adventures

- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 1997-1999

A follow-up to "Batman: The Animated Series," this darker, grittier take on the Batman franchise shines a spotlight on the supporting characters of the Caped Crusader's world, including Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing (the artist formerly known as Robin). The series aired for 24 episodes and was paired with "Superman: The Animated Series." The combination of the two, known as "The New Batman/Superman Adventures," ran as an hourlong series. The show also won the 1998 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program.