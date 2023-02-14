Lakers Fans Roast George Karl After He Made Fun Of The 'Bubble Championship' While Defending Darvin Ham

George Karl got into it with several Lakers fans online while defending Darvin Ham, taking shots about their 'Bubble' championship.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are far from having a good time at the moment. After they won against the Golden State Warriors, many thought they had turned the corner. But turns out that wasn't the case, with the Portland Trail Blazers getting a win against them.

In the aftermath, Lakers fans were not pleased, with a lot of the anger being directed toward Head Coach Darvin Ham. Ham has been called out quite a bit by fans this season for his rotations and his occasional stubbornness. But a legendary NBA coach has come to his defense.

View the original article to see embedded media.

George Karl was the Head Coach of one of the most legendary NBA teams, the Seattle SuperSonics. He had a long and successful career, although he never won a ring. These days, he is known to tweet his controversial opinions , and he went off at Lakers fans that were calling out Darvin Ham.

"Woke up this morning to a feast from @GuruLakers and the Lakers troll community - a sad, angry bunch looking for new scapegoats since they aren’t bad enough to get Wemby or good enough to win anything besides a Bubble championship for years to come."



The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that comes with the highest expectations thanks to their success, and the fans are extremely loyal. George Karl was inundated with trolls as he seemed to have predicted, with many roasting him for his lack of rings.

Lakers Fans Destroyed George Karl After Being Provoked

Once Twitter beef starts, it can run wild, and George Karl was at the epicenter of an onslaught from Lakers fans. Most of it was about his failure to win a ring, with many seemingly mad that he was demeaning the team's 2020 NBA championship.

"George Karl represents the entire ZERO title community and they rally behind his war cry. The league changed 1st round series to 7 games due to your 1st seed Sonics losing to Dikembe and your now beloved Nuggets. I know it’s with this pain that you wake up daily and tweet."

"That “bubble”chip would be da best thing you ever accomplished in ya career." "No wonder all this dude's old player hate his a**." "Bro needs to shut up lol, what he know about championships?" "My brother in Christ have you won one championship?" "Man talking about the Bubble like he wouldn't give an arm to win a ring." "George Karl simply does not know ball." "You wish you could have a bubble championship grandpa." "What is this nonsense bruh, this guy a dinosaur." "Say it with me, George Karl is the worst." "Why is this ringless old man doing all this yelling?"

It seems that a lot of Lakers fans are quite mad about George Karl saying what he did, although some will agree with his defense of Darvin Ham. The Lakers will take note of all the doubters, though, and hopefully use them as fuel to propel themselves into the playoffs and toward success.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.