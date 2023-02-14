Patrick Beverley Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Struggled This Year: "It Wasn't Basketball. It Was Other S*it."

Patrick Beverley reveals why the Lakers didn't win more games during his tenure.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley has developed a reputation as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He has developed into a solid 3 and D player and has averaged 37.6% from beyond the arc throughout his time in the league.

Despite his defensive ability, the Los Angeles Lakers ended up trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic to acquire Mo Bamba . Recently, Patrick Beverley reflected on his time with the Los Angeles Lakers , stating that he wishes they would have won more games. He also explained that the reason the Lakers didn't win more games with him was not because of the basketball aspect, but because of other things that weren't related.

It wasn't basketball. It was other s*it but wasn't other s*it that you really couldn't point out. It comes and go... The vibes were sometimes on and sometimes off. Inconsistent vibes leads to inconsistent play.

This is definitely an interesting analysis from Patrick Beverley, and it would be interesting to one day hear about the other stuff that derailed the previous iteration of the Los Angeles Lakers. Things clearly didn't happen the way the Lakers intended, which is why they went in a different direction at the trade deadline.

Patrick Beverley Could Join The Chicago Bulls With Russell Westbrook

Many expect both Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook to get bought out by the Orlando Magic and the Utah Jazz, respectively. If that happens, there is a possibility that they will reunite on the Chicago Bulls , as the franchise has an interest in singing both of them.

The Bulls’ interest in Russell Westbrook should the veteran point guard reach a buyout from the Utah Jazz is legitimate. In fact, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski called them “a front-runner” to land Westbrook last week. Patrick Beverley’s camp and the Bulls also have had conversations, a source said, after the Marshall High product reached agreement on a buyout from the Orlando Magic. John Wall is another player to monitor.

The Chicago Bulls clearly need some sort of changes to be a better team, and perhaps bringing in two solid veterans can help the team get back to winning ways. The Bulls are notably without defensive point guard Lonzo Ball right now, and perhaps Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley could combine to fill that hole for them.

It remains to be seen where Patrick Beverley ends up in the future. He is definitely still a player that can contribute positively to an NBA roster, as he is consistently a pest to opposing ball handlers and provides leadership as well.

