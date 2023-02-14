Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
LAist

LA Councilmembers Say It’s Time To Give Renters Free Attorneys In Eviction Court

By David Wagner,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcS8V_0knR9wbh00
L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman delivers remarks at a press conference to bolster support for a right-to-counsel program in the city. (David Wagner / LAist)

Six Los Angeles city councilmembers put forward a new proposal on Tuesday to provide free attorneys to many tenants facing eviction.

Housing activists in L.A. have pushed the idea of a renter’s “right to counsel” for many years , but efforts have so far been limited to small pilot programs.

At a press conference outside City Hall with dozens of cheering renters and tenant activists, Councilmember Nithya Raman said new voter-approved homelessness funding through Measure ULA will allow the city to begin exploring a broader right-to-counsel program.

“That's why we're able to get this kind of support behind it,” Raman said, “because people now know where the funding is going to be coming from.”

Housing advocates say guaranteeing a lawyer to vulnerable tenants would be a game-changer for the city.

“It would completely change the landscape of the eviction world,” said Silvana Naguib , directing attorney of homelessness prevention at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel.

“Without a lawyer, tenants pretty much always have bad outcomes," she said. "Landlords are winning in court because they have better representation, and not because the law is actually on their side.”

Most renters don’t have lawyers. Most landlords do

Unlike in criminal court, renters taken to eviction court have no guaranteed right to free legal representation. Currently, very few tenants are able to hire a lawyer. A 2019 report commissioned by the L.A. Right To Counsel Coalition found that 97% of L.A. renters lacked an attorney in eviction proceedings, but landlords had legal representation in 88% of cases.

Only about 1% of renters without an attorney received a judgment in their favor in eviction court, according to the 2019 report. But advocates say right-to-counsel programs in other parts of the country have shown that simply giving tenants an attorney can keep most of them housed.

“The fact that in New York [City], 84% of those represented are able to stay in their homes, guess what, it means that they should have never been evicted in the first place,” said Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez.

Proposal would give program five years to get up and running

Raman introduced the motion, which was co-signed by councilmembers Soto-Martinez, Bob Blumenfield, Heather Hutt, Eunisses Hernandez and Katy Yaroslavsky. The proposal asks the city’s housing department to report back in 60 days with plans for a right-to-counsel program.

The motion still needs to pass a vote in the full city council before the housing department would begin to work on those plans.

The councilmembers want to see the program specifically cover low-income tenants earning up to 80% of L.A.’s median income. Their motion also seeks to prioritize more vulnerable renters based on criteria such as their ZIP code.

The plan would give the city a long runway to stand up a right-to-counsel program, calling for full implementation within five years.

The 2019 study commissioned by right-to-counsel advocates found that such a program could cost the city around $35 million per year.

The city’s Measure ULA — which passed with nearly 58% voter support in November’s election — was written to set aside 10% of annual program funding for right-to-counsel efforts.

The measure, which taxes property sales of $5 million or more, could bring in an estimated $600 million to $1.1 billion dollars per year. The tax is set to go into effect April 1 — if legal challenges don’t stop it first (a taxpayer group and local landlords contend the measure violates the state constitution).

Other cities with right-to-counsel programs have seen setbacks

Los Angeles would not be the first city to enact a right-to-counsel program. Such efforts have been underway in cities such as New York and San Francisco for years.

New York City created its program in 2017, and quickly saw eviction filings fall by about 30% after most tenants were connected with lawyers.

But New York’s program has strained under a recent spike in eviction cases.

When the city removed COVID protections in early 2022, demand for legal help increased. The number of tenants able to secure a lawyer dropped precipitously to just about 35% in the first week of October. Cases move fast, and there are often not enough lawyers available in New York to quickly connect with renters.

Councilmember Raman said many questions remain for how L.A.’s program should work. The exact amount of available funding is still unclear, for example. But she said the city can’t put off this idea any longer.

“All of this is incredibly important for our homelessness prevention efforts,” Raman said. “We want to preserve our communities. We want to make sure we're not overwhelmed by gentrification and seeing rapid change in our neighborhoods. We want to make sure that people who are here are able to stay here.”

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
A Los Angeles Family Seeks Answers — And Accountability — After Black Mom Dies In Childbirth
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Report Finds Illegal Vacation Rentals Jump 25% In LA, With Less Enforcement From The City
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
LA Is Capturing More Rain, But Increasingly Extreme Storms Present A Challenge
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shivering In Your LA Apartment? Here’s What To Do If Your Landlord Isn't Providing Heat
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Funeral And Mass To Be Held For Bishop David O’Connell The First Week Of March
Hacienda Heights, CA3 days ago
The Case For Loving — And Exploring — LA's Mid-City
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
A Brief History Of Why, Yes, It Does Occasionally Snow In LA. Even Near The Hollywood Sign
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Thousands Remain Without Power, Dozens Of Roads Closed Including Grapevine Overnight
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
In The Wake Of LA’s Secret Recording Scandal, Local Scholars Band Together On Redistricting Reform
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
The Story Of How Hundreds Of ‘Aunties’ Came Together To Sew Masks During The Pandemic's Height
Culver City, CA4 days ago
Cleanup Continues After Storm Topples Trees, Floods Roads. New Storm System Will Be Far More Mild
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LA Restaurants May End Outdoor Dining If Permit Fees Are Raised. Here’s What Happened To Two Eateries In Santa Monica And Long Beach
Long Beach, CA6 days ago
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 24 - 27
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Huntington Beach Wants To Take On California Over Duplexes, ADUs
Huntington Beach, CA6 days ago
How The Suicide Squad’s Not-So-Golden Record Left A Lasting Legacy At Pasadena's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Pasadena, CA1 hour ago
Flash Flood Warning, High Winds, Heavy Snow — Even A Brief Tornado. Treacherous Conditions Are Here Southern California
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Tips For Living Among Coyotes And Other Creatures
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Former Virgin Galactic CEO Challenges Congressmember Garcia In Antelope Valley
Palmdale, CA5 days ago
Bus Evacuations Begin For 600 Irvine Middle Schoolers Trapped In The Snowy Mountains
Irvine, CA14 hours ago
Brutal Rain, Wind, Snow And 20 Foot Waves Coming To Southern California
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Ground Search For Missing Actor Julian Sands On Pause Due To Approaching Winter Storm
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
One Year After Russia's Invasion, Ukrainians Who Fled To LA Ponder What's Next
Santa Monica, CA7 days ago
An Extremely Rare Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of Southern California
Ventura, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy