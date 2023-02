The Fayette County coroner’s office has released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Man o’ War Boulevard Monday night.

Cesar Noe Ixcotac Perpuac, 23, of Lexington, was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 7:32 p.m., the coroner said in a news release.

He was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Man o’ War and Rio Dosa Drive, the coroner’s office said.