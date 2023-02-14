4 students shot outside of Pennsylvania high school

Four students were shot Tuesday outside of a high school in Pittsburgh, according to police.

The Pittsburgh Police Department said three boys and one girl were shot outside of Westinghouse Academy, according to WPXI . Three of the students were 15 and one was 17.

The students were reportedly shot shortly after school let out for the day. Three were taken to the hospital by first responders and the fourth was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to WPXI.

Police say the four students are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to The Associated Press .

Authorities said it was too early to say if the shooting appeared to be targeted or random, according to the AP . No arrests have been released.







