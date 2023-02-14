Open in App
Pink Revamps Grunge Style With Bright Yellow Alexander McQueen Heels While Promoting ‘Trustfall’ in London

By Chelsea Avila,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BxpY_0knR3Jpy00

Pink arrived at the BBC Studios today in London serving up her signature grunge style. The singer commenced 2023 with a new album titled “Trustfall,” and is now promoting her latest project which will be available for streaming on Feb. 17.

While coordinating different colors within one outfit, the singer tied it all together with a denim collared vest with large white pockets. She added a red flannel shirt, which she wore unbuttoned revealing a red tank top underneath.

Pink completed her look with high-waist tapered joggers featuring a bold white stripe on both sides of the outseam with a classic Gucci red and green diagonal streak accenting the stripe.

As for footwear, Pink stepped into a pair of yellow Alexander McQueen butterfly sandals. The style is anchored by a platformed block heel reaching 5.25 inches in height. Made in Italy of rich leather, this bold pair is designed with a cutout vamp strap.

Pink is known for her bold and powerful sense of style. At the American Music Awards 2022, she commanded attention on the red carpet with a vintage Bob Mackie fringe dress with gemmed-out ankle-strap platforms . During her visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios last November, she wore a raspberry-pink sequined dress with towering 7-inch stiletto heels.

PHOTOS: Pink’s Standout Style Through the Years

