Hospice Nurse Shares "Miracle" Angel Encounter

Hospice nurses witness deaths all the time. They also can occasionally witness what some would describe as miracles.

This woman has been a hospice nurse for fifteen years, and says that in all that time, she has only had one patient whose case, she feels, involves a miracle. And it’s a story about angels .

In this video, the nurse says the woman in the case had been her patient for a year and a half, and was nearing the end of her life. In fact, the nurse believed the woman was actively dying and it was the nurse’s professional opinion that she would pass away that very night. After she informed the family of their loved one’s imminent passing, she returned to her patient’s room.

Suddenly, she felt the overwhelming sensation of a massive, angelic presence in the room. She says such things are not normal for her, but that the feeling she got was of an awesome and beautiful creature standing over the woman’s bed.

Obviously, she put this out of her ind and went on with her duties, but when the nurse returned the next day, she got a shock. The miracle had occurred. The woman was up and eating and drinking and talking with her family. The patient lived another three months, with a very high quality of life.

Do you think it was an angel come to grant the poor patient one final wish?

