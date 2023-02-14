The Big Spring Clean Recycling Event is Back!

KRMG is proud to host the 4th Annual Big Spring Clean on Saturday, March 4th in the parking lot at Expo Square.
It is a FREE one-day recycling event to help Green Country clean out their houses, offices, she-sheds, garages and get rid of certain items in a sustainable way. Cox Media Group Tulsa is partnering with the Metropolitan Environmental Trust and other local partners to host the city’s largest one-day recycling event.
Details :
DATE : Saturday, March 4, 2023
LOCATION : Expo Center – Gate three, behind the locomotive
TIME : 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Qualified Items :
· Ammunition - hosted by the Tulsa Police Department
· Bags - hosted by The M.e.t.
· Batteries - hosted by The M.e.t.
· Cardboard –hosted by New Solutions
· Electronics* - hosted by Natural Evolution
· Fire extinguishers – Sponsored by ONEOK and hosted by the M.e.t.
· Pharmaceuticals - hosted by the City of Tulsa Water and Sewer Department
* Computer monitors and televisions will include a small fee per item to ensure that they are being processed in the most environmentally friendly way. Televisions will be $26 each and CRT computer monitors are $10 each. M.e.t. employees can accept cash or credit card.
No paint or other hazardous materials will be accepted. For information about disposal of household pollutants click here .
Want to help? CLICK HERE to learn about available volunteer shifts.
The 2022 Big Spring Clean diverted more than 69 TONS of recyclable items from the dump.
