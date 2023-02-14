The Little Light House opens academy teaching those with special needs children

Julie Wilson the Little Light House Academy Coordinator and Trainer explained the academy wants to put an end to that risk.
“Hopefully, we can minimize that risk and people can understand the children better and be able to work with them better,” Wilson said.
The academy wants to impact people from other countries as well.
“We’ve had interns here form Kenya who have gone back to Kenya and started their own school,” Wilson said. “They have two schools there now.”
Within the first week of launching the online courses, the academy has received 69 international visitors. It has also received more than 100 enrollments and 600 visitors from across the United States. The states with the most visitors are Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington.
The Little Light House plans to eventually get the courses translated into other languages.
“The intent is also to reach much farther than the borders of Tulsa, to around the world,” Wilson said.
Ann Chinworth, the outreach coordinator said the Little Light House Academy is receiving positive feedback from parents.
“We have one parent who is really excited about the vision course. She’s saying, ‘I recognized issues with my child’s vision,. but I wasn’t sure what it was These courses helped me identify that,’” Chinworth said.
The academy currently consists of three courses with a fourth coming at the end of February. They plan to continue making these videos for the foreseeable future.
To enroll in the free online academy, click here .
