Bebe Rexha Sends Salacious Valentines on Social Media

The singer is celebrating the love-filled holiday with personalized cards.

Bebe Rexha is celebrating Valentine's Day this year, but she's doing it in her own way, marking the occasion with a risqué photoshoot and some anti-love Valentine's Day cards.

The star shared the photos on Instagram, adding in the caption, "you’ve got mail 💌." She also tagged the photographer, Kristen Jan Wong .

Check out the sultry photos and cheeky Valentine's Day cards here!

In the first photo, Rexha wears nothing but bright pink, thigh-high tights, with a big red paper heart covering her from the shoulders to the hips.

Another photo shows the singer-songwriter rocking a pink and white patterned long-sleeve dress with multiple cutouts down the front.

But along with the photos, Rexha interspersed her personal Valentine's Day cards with a '70s, flower power-style aesthetic .

The first card shows Rexha wearing big sunglasses and hoop earrings, with an old car in front of her. The text reads, "My heart only wants what it wants...and it don't want you."

This theme continues with the second and third cards, which read "I can't promise you love," and "Go ahead & cry a river, you can go & fill the sea," respectively.

Rexha's holiday post got a lot of love from the fans, with one writing, "Will you Bebe mine????????? 😍."

Another exclaimed, "LOOOOVE THESE SO MUCH!!!!"

The Valentine's Day cards are a sneak peek of sorts for Rexha's new single, "Heart Wants What It Wants," which comes out Feb. 17.

The Grammy-nominated artist shared the big news a few days ago, posting a promotional image of herself wearing a fitted denim jumpsuit right out of the '70s as she confidently walks toward the camera.

Rexha wrote in the caption, "Eeeeeek!!!! Heart Wants What It Wants is coming February 17th!!! Pre-save now at link in bio!!! Xoxoxo 💗."

It's safe to say that the 33-year-old's fans are hyped about the new music , with an excited fan commenting, "SOTY IS COMING."

Rexha has talked about releasing her third album in 2023, so it's likely to follow soon after the release of "Heart Wants What It Wants."