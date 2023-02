DeKalb Schools police said a gun went off in a classroom at a middle school on Tuesday.

Officials said that staff at Miller Grove Middle School heard a popping noise in a class during a class bathroom break.

“The pop heard by staff was determined to be from the discharging of the weapon in the classroom,” officials said.

Security guards quickly confiscated and secured the gun. No one was hurt.

The student, who hasn’t been identified, now faces “district consequences” and possible criminal charges.

“I encourage families to use this incident as an example of the importance of our “See Something, Say Something” campaign by telling a parent or staff member any time they suspect there may be an unsafe situation at school,” Miller Grover principal Sharon Y. Evans said in a letter to parents.