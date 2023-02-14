Open in App
Duluth, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspected drunk driver tries driving off after being woken up by Duluth officers

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dO6tx_0knR05fg00

In what could have been a totally different outcome, a 57-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was found drunk behind the wheel last month.

According to Duluth police, around 1 a.m. Sgt. Addington spotted a car parked in the turning lane off Buford Highway.

Because the car was parked in an odd and illegal way, Addington reportedly went to check out the car.

Authorities say once Addington approached the car, he saw a man asleep behind the wheel. Police identified the man as Sung Ho Jee.

Officials say more officers showed up in an attempt to wake up Jee.

After many failed attempts, moments later, Jee who appeared drunk, allegedly woke up, started the car and began driving away from the officers, authorities say.

DPD officers eventually broke the car window, removed Jee from the car, and arrested him.

Jee had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He is now facing additional charges of driving under the influence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and improper stopping on the roadway.

