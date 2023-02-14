Lake County approves impact fee hike to address massive development

Lake County is taking steps to address some of the massive growth and development the county has seen in recent years.

On Tuesday, commissioners voted to increase impact fees on new developments to help cover the costs of things such as roads and fire rescue services.

Clermont is one of the areas seeing a lot of growth in the county, with neighborhoods going in one after another.

“Our biggest focus, really, is transportation needs,” Lake County Commissioner Leslie Campione said. “We have a lot of impacts that result from big projects that come in, whether it’s traffic lights, widening of roads, sidewalks.”

READ: New Smyrna Beach weighs citywide, permanent teen curfew ahead of spring break

The increases for transportation will depend on which part of the country it is.

In some areas, like South Lake County, it will be more than a 50% increase, phased in over a four-year period.

READ: Universal Orlando Resort to increase workers’ starting pay

While some said it will drive up the price of homes and make finding affordable housing even more difficult, most commissioners voted to approve it to help deal with the impacts as new growth comes in.

In order to raise the rates that much under state law, the commissioners had to vote and rely on a study that showed this was an extraordinary circumstance.

READ: Here’s when Brightline wants to start local service

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.