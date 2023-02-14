Open in App
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech football announces multi-year deals for entire coaching staff

By Staff &amp; Texas Tech Press Release,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Abd0O_0knQzOil00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday that all 10 assistant coaches on its football staff as well as two prominent members of its support staff have signed new multi-year contracts or extensions with the university.

“We’re thankful our entire staff will enter this next season with a multi-year contract,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “This was a top priority for me personally as I truly believe in this staff and the direction of this program. The leadership and support we receive from our administration and Red Raider Nation are unmatched, and we look forward to continuing to build upon the success of this past season.”

Texas Tech has agreed to new three-year contracts with defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley that will see both receive an increased overall financial commitment. DeRuyter’s new agreement is worth $3.15 million over his three years, while Kittley’s deal has risen to $2.55 million as part of a staff and assistant pool that will increase by nearly $798,000 to roughly $7.5 million in McGuire’s second season, the largest in the program’s history.

In total, all 10 of Texas Tech’s current assistant coaches are now on multi-year agreements heading into the 2023 season as outside linebackers coach C.J. Ah You, inside linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder, tight ends coach Josh Cochran, defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch and offensive line coach Stephen Hamby have all signed either new two-year contracts or have received a one-year extension with the university.

Texas Tech associate head coach, special teams coordinator and running backs coach Kenny Perry and defensive passing game coordinator Marcel Yates have received a one-year extension, pushing both back to a three-year agreement similar to what they signed upon their respective hirings in December 2021. Justin Johnson, who was recently announced as Texas Tech’s new assistant head coach and offensive passing game coordinator, agreed to a three-year contract to join the Red Raiders.

In addition to the coaching staff, Texas Tech has inked head strength and conditioning coach Lance Barilow and Associate Athletics Director for football administration Antonio Huffman to new two-year agreements. Barilow was one of McGuire’s first hires upon accepting the Texas Tech position, while Huffman is entering his fifth season overseeing the off-the-field aspects of the Red Raider program.

McGuire, himself, agreed to a new six-year, $26.6 million contract prior to Texas Tech’s victory over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 28. The win pushed the Red Raiders to 8-5 overall in their debut season under McGuire, who led Texas Tech to wins over both Texas and Oklahoma for the first time in program history and its most wins in Big 12 play since 2009.

(Texas Tech Press Release)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

