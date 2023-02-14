Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon teamed up for a ridiculously delightful duet about beanies

Sometimes you listen to a song and have no idea whether you just experienced complete stupidity or utter genius. “ Teenie Weenie Beanie ” is one of those songs.

The song is about, you guessed it, tiny beanie hats, which might not seem like a bop at first. But when sung by two expert goofballs, Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon , it becomes far too silly not to love.

Plus, they managed to find 12 words that rhymed with "beanie." Even Dr. Seuss would be impressed.

Fans who watched couldn’t deny that it was an instant earworm. Here’s a taste of what people are saying:

“Weirdest bop of the century. I can't stop watching and smiling. Thanks Rudd and Jimmy.”

“Great!! Now THAT'S going to be stuck in my head for the next week!! LMAO!”

“Pure joy! My face hurts from smiling so hard. Here I go to watch again!”

“I literally was like oh no at the end, cause i know for the rest of the day, ‘its a teenie weenie beanie’ is gonna play in my head over and over again.”

Jimmy and Paul Rudd Perform a Song About Teenie Weenie Beanies | The Tonight Show

Just take a listen and try not to get this stuck in our head, I dare you.

www.youtube.com

Jimmy and Paul Rudd Perform a Song About Teenie Weenie Beanies | The Tonight Show

You’re welcome. Go ahead and watch it six more times. You know you want to.