UPDATE: (6:02 p.m.)

The Texas Department of Transportation reports that SH 152 has reopened.

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District reports that SH 152 is closed from FM 1059 to FM 280 Tuesday afternoon.

TxDOT said the closure is due to a downed powerline in the area. TxDOT did not give an estimation for when the road will reopen.

