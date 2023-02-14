Every State’s Vegan Obsession, Ranked

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Veganism is a diet and culinary philosophy that excludes the consumption of all animal and animal-derived products, from fish and meat to eggs and cheese and, for some vegans, even to honey. (This doesn’t mean boring meals, as is clearly demonstrated by these 35 best vegan restaurants in America .)

It is a diet that is more popular in some parts of the country than others. If you live in a state that voted for Joe Biden in the last presidential election, for instance, there’s a good chance your state is one of the most vegan-conscious in the land.

To compile a list of the most vegan-obsessed states in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed research conducted by Total Shape , a health and fitness resource site, analyzing Google data on the number of vegan-related search terms per 100,000 residents in each state over the past 12 months.

While the 10 most vegan-obsessed states all voted Democratic in the 2020 election, the 10 least vegan-obsessed states all voted Republican. There is no correlation, however, between a state’s size and its obsession with veganism. California and New York, two of most populous states, placed first and second, respectively, in Google searches including the word “‘vegan” and are among the five most vegan-obsessed states. However, two far smaller states - Hawaii and Nevada - join those two (along with Oregon) among the top five most vegan-obsessed places.

Total Shape quotes dietitian-nutritionist Sharon Palmer as saying that veganism is rising among younger populations because of their exposure to various media outlets and platforms that emphasize sustainability. Nonetheless, it ranks last on our list of the 18 most popular diets in America .

50. Mississippi

> Total searches: 123 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 1,600 -- 6th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 480 -- 9th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 260 -- 9th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 1,300 -- 6th lowest

> Population: 2,963,914

49. North Dakota

> Total searches: 126 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 480 -- the lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 90 -- the lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 70 -- the lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 320 -- the lowest

> Population: 760,077

48. West Virginia

> Total searches: 135 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 1,000 -- 5th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 260 -- 5th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 170 -- 5th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 1,000 -- 5th lowest

> Population: 1,805,832

47. South Dakota

> Total searches: 145 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 590 -- 2nd lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 140 -- 2nd lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 70 -- 2nd lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 480 -- 2nd lowest

> Population: 882,235

46. Alabama

> Total searches: 180 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 3,600 -- 17th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 1,000 -- 21st lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 590 -- 21st lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 3,600 -- 20th lowest

> Population: 4,887,871

45. Iowa

> Total searches: 183 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 2,400 -- 10th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 590 -- 13th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 390 -- 13th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 2,400 -- 13th lowest

> Population: 3,156,145

44. Arkansas

> Total searches: 189 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 2,400 -- 11th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 590 -- 14th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 320 -- 14th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 2,400 -- 14th lowest

> Population: 3,013,825

43. Kentucky

> Total searches: 192 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 3,600 -- 18th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 880 -- 18th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 480 -- 18th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 3,600 -- 18th lowest

> Population: 4,468,402

42. Kansas

> Total searches: 199 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 2,400 -- 12th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 590 -- 15th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 390 -- 15th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 2,400 -- 15th lowest

> Population: 2,911,505

41. Oklahoma

> Total searches: 217 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 3,600 -- 19th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 880 -- 19th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 480 -- 19th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 3,600 -- 19th lowest

> Population: 3,943,079

40. Indiana

> Total searches: 234 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 6,600 -- 22nd lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 1,600 -- 23rd lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 880 -- 23rd lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 6,600 -- 23rd lowest

> Population: 6,691,878

39. Nebraska

> Total searches: 246 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 2,400 -- 13th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 480 -- 11th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 260 -- 11th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 1,600 -- 8th lowest

> Population: 1,929,268

38. Ohio

> Total searches: 275 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 12,100 -- 20th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 3,600 -- 18th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,600 -- 18th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 14,800 -- 17th highest

> Population: 11,689,442

37. Alaska

> Total searches: 282 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 880 -- 3rd lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 210 -- 4th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 110 -- 4th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 880 -- 4th lowest

> Population: 737,438

36. Idaho

> Total searches: 287 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 1,900 -- 9th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 480 -- 10th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 260 -- 10th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 2,400 -- 11th lowest

> Population: 1,754,208

35. Wisconsin

> Total searches: 298 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 6,600 -- 23rd lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 1,600 -- 24th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,000 -- 24th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 8,100 -- 25th lowest

> Population: 5,813,568

34. Missouri

> Total searches: 312 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 8,100 -- 24th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 1,900 -- 24th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,000 -- 24th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 8,100 -- 24th highest

> Population: 6,126,452

33. Louisiana

> Total searches: 330 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 6,600 -- 24th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 1,600 -- 25th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 590 -- 25th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 6,600 -- 24th lowest

> Population: 4,659,978

32. South Carolina

> Total searches: 335 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 6,600 -- 25th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 1,600 -- 25th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 720 -- 25th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 8,100 -- 25th highest

> Population: 5,084,127

31. Wyoming

> Total searches: 346 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 880 -- 4th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 170 -- 3rd lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 70 -- 3rd lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 880 -- 3rd lowest

> Population: 577,737

30. Montana

> Total searches: 347 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 1,600 -- 7th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 320 -- 6th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 170 -- 6th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 1,600 -- 7th lowest

> Population: 1,062,305

29. Tennessee

> Total searches: 375 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 9,900 -- 22nd highest

> Searches for vegan food: 2,400 -- 22nd highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,000 -- 22nd highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 12,100 -- 20th highest

> Population: 6,770,010

28. Michigan

> Total searches: 381 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 14,800 -- 18th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 3,600 -- 17th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,600 -- 17th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 18,100 -- 16th highest

> Population: 9,995,915

27. Minnesota

> Total searches: 411 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 9,900 -- 21st highest

> Searches for vegan food: 2,400 -- 21st highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 880 -- 21st highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 9,900 -- 22nd highest

> Population: 5,611,179

26. New Hampshire

> Total searches: 413 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 2,400 -- 14th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 480 -- 12th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 320 -- 12th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 2,400 -- 12th lowest

> Population: 1,356,458

25. Delaware

> Total searches: 420 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 1,600 -- 8th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 390 -- 8th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 170 -- 8th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 1,900 -- 10th lowest

> Population: 967,171

24. Connecticut

> Total searches: 426 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 6,600 -- 25th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 1,300 -- 22nd lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 720 -- 22nd lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 6,600 -- 22nd lowest

> Population: 3,572,665

23. Pennsylvania

> Total searches: 442 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 27,100 -- 9th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 5,400 -- 9th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,900 -- 9th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 22,200 -- 11th highest

> Population: 12,807,060

22. North Carolina

> Total searches: 449 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 18,100 -- 15th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 4,400 -- 13th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,900 -- 13th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 22,200 -- 13th highest

> Population: 10,383,620

21. New Mexico

> Total searches: 477 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 4,400 -- 21st lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 880 -- 20th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 320 -- 20th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 4,400 -- 21st lowest

> Population: 2,095,428

20. Virginia

> Total searches: 486 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 18,100 -- 14th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 3,600 -- 16th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,600 -- 16th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 18,100 -- 15th highest

> Population: 8,517,685

19. Rhode Island

> Total searches: 530 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 2,400 -- 15th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 590 -- 16th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 210 -- 16th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 2,400 -- 16th lowest

> Population: 1,057,315

18. Georgia

> Total searches: 538 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 22,200 -- 13th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 5,400 -- 12th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,900 -- 12th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 27,100 -- 8th highest

> Population: 10,519,475

17. Maine

> Total searches: 549 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 3,600 -- 20th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 590 -- 17th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 260 -- 17th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 2,900 -- 17th lowest

> Population: 1,338,404

16. Maryland

> Total searches: 559 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 14,800 -- 17th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 2,900 -- 19th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,300 -- 19th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 14,800 -- 18th highest

> Population: 6,042,718

15. Texas

> Total searches: 585 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 74,000 -- 3rd highest

> Searches for vegan food: 18,100 -- 3rd highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 4,400 -- 3rd highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 74,000 -- 3rd highest

> Population: 29,145,505

14. Illinois

> Total searches: 590 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 33,100 -- 7th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 6,600 -- 7th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 2,400 -- 7th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 33,100 -- 6th highest

> Population: 12,741,080

13. Utah

> Total searches: 591 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 8,100 -- 23rd highest

> Searches for vegan food: 1,900 -- 23rd highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 590 -- 23rd highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 8,100 -- 23rd highest

> Population: 3,161,105

12. New Jersey

> Total searches: 632 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 27,100 -- 8th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 5,400 -- 8th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,600 -- 8th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 22,200 -- 10th highest

> Population: 8,908,520

11. Florida

> Total searches: 709 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 60,500 -- 4th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 14,800 -- 4th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 4,400 -- 4th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 74,000 -- 4th highest

> Population: 21,670,000

10. Arizona

> Total searches: 713 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 22,200 -- 12th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 5,400 -- 11th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,300 -- 11th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 22,200 -- 12th highest

> Population: 7,171,646

9. Massachusetts

> Total searches: 719 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 22,200 -- 11th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 3,600 -- 15th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,600 -- 15th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 22,200 -- 14th highest

> Population: 6,902,149

8. Vermont

> Total searches: 760 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 2,400 -- 16th lowest

> Searches for vegan food: 320 -- 7th lowest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 140 -- 7th lowest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 1,900 -- 9th lowest

> Population: 626,299

7. Washington

> Total searches: 977 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 33,100 -- 6th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 6,600 -- 6th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,600 -- 6th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 33,100 -- 5th highest

> Population: 7,614,893

6. Colorado

> Total searches: 983 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 22,200 -- 10th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 5,400 -- 10th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,300 -- 10th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 27,100 -- 7th highest

> Population: 5,695,564

5. Nevada

> Total searches: 1,051 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 14,800 -- 16th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 4,400 -- 14th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 590 -- 14th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 12,100 -- 19th highest

> Population: 3,034,392

4. California

> Total searches: 1,071 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 201,000 -- the highest

> Searches for vegan food: 49,500 -- the highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 8,100 -- the highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 165,000 -- the highest

> Population: 39,557,045

3. New York

> Total searches: 1,355 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 165,000 -- 2nd highest

> Searches for vegan food: 22,200 -- 2nd highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 3,600 -- 2nd highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 74,000 -- 2nd highest

> Population: 19,542,209

2. Oregon

> Total searches: 1,537 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 33,100 -- 5th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 8,100 -- 5th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 1,000 -- 5th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 22,200 -- 9th highest

> Population: 4,190,713

1. Hawaii

> Total searches: 1,745 per 100,000 people

> Searches including the word "vegan": 12,100 -- 19th highest

> Searches for vegan food: 2,400 -- 20th highest

> Searches for vegan recipes: 390 -- 20th highest

> Searches for vegan restaurants: 9,900 -- 21st highest

> Population: 1,420,491

