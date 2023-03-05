Lionel Messi stats 2022/23: PSG goals, assists and more

After a largely disappointing 2021/22 season compared to his usual lofty standards, Lionel Messi has been playing at a higher level in the 2022/23 campaign, his second with Paris Saint-Germain. He has already surpassed his production from the previous season with several months still left to go.

He carried that form into the 2022 World Cup, where he captured his first senior FIFA title and Argentina's third, claiming player of the tournament honours in Qatar along the way.

Unfortunately for him, his return to PSG didn't go to plan though as PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by German champions Bayern Munich. That now leaves just the French domestic competitions to play for this season.

This is your one-stop shop for all Messi stats for 2022/23 in Ligue 1, the Champions League and the Coupe De France.

Stats correct as of March 8, 2023.

Lionel Messi goals 2022/23

Messi only scored 11 goals in 34 overall appearances during the 2021/22 season, but he's already up to 18 tallies across 30 matches under his belt in all competitions.

In Ligue 1 play, he has 13 goals this season (in 21 matches) compared to a mere six in 26 matches in 2021/22.

Given injuries to teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at inopportune times, Messi has been forced to carry the load for PSG at times this season. Among his most important goals have been a winner against Toulouse in February to complete a come-from-behind victory, and then a magisterial stoppage-time free kick to beat Lille in the same month.

Last season also saw Messi struggle to convert his chances compared to usual, scoring 11 times across Ligue 1 and the Champions League from 14.84 Expected Goals (xG).

Total goals in 2022/23 across all competitions: 18

Stats per 90 mins 2021/2022 2022/23 Goals 0.36 0.62 xG 0.48 0.55 Shots 3.72 4.16 Shots on target 1.26 1.90 Shot conversion rate 9.57% 14.91%

Lionel Messi assists 2022/23

Messi, as we know, is far more than a goalscorer. Indeed, his creativity in setting up others to find the net is practically unrivaled.

So far this campaign, Messi has 16 assists in 29 matches for PSG. That surpasses his total of 15 in 34 matches in 2021/22.

Total assists in 2022/23 across all competitions: 16

Lionel Messi passing stats 2022/23

Messi's assist average is so strong this season because of the number of chances he's created per match.

A figure of 2.61 chances created per game is an increase from 2.46 last campaign, while he's playing substantially more passes into the opposition's penalty area, as well.

Stats below include performances in Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, and Coupe de France.

Stats per 90 mins 2021/22 2022/23 Expected assists (Cumulative value) 11.07 12.01 Chances created 2.46 2.63 Successful passes 57.26 50.02 Successful passes ending in final 3rd 25.85 22.03 Passes played into the box 6.50 8.61 Passing accuracy 86.9% 84.11%

Lionel Messi dribbling stats 2022/23

Perhaps the most eye-catching player in world football with the ball at his feet, the 35-year-old Messi is still proving an absolute menace for opposition defences despite his advancing years.

What has particularly improved in his game so far this season under new coach Christophe Galtier is that Messi is proving a greater presence in the opposition's box, which is only spelling trouble for the other team.

Stats per 90 mins 2021/22 2022/23 Dribbles completed 2.81 3.14 Dribbles success rate 61.7% 55.13% Total carries 25.56 27.3 Progressive carries 12.75 12.23 Touches in opposition box 4.63 5.65

Lionel Messi defensive stats 2022/23

Definitely the weakest part of Messi's all-round game, the 35-year-old isn't exactly known for his defensive work-rate. That said, his stats still remain relatively strong in this department this season compared to his output last campaign for PSG, especially both in terms of tackles won and duels won.