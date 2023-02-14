Man jailed after allegedly shooting at vehicle in Lake County

POLSON – A man is behind bars in Polson after being accused of shooting at a vehicle in the Mission Valley.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, emergency dispatchers received a report of a bullet striking a vehicle.
The incident was reported near the intersection of Timberline Way and Eagle Pass Trail east of Charlo.
Deputies responded to the scene and Sheriff Bell says an investigation showed as a passenger vehicle drove by a home, "an intentional shot was fired from a handgun.”
The bullet struck the vehicle on the passenger side, where a person was seated.
John Xavier Billedeaux, 46, was arrested by deputies.
Billedeaux was booked into the Lake County Jail on a pending charge of Attempted Deliberate Homicide.
Comments / 0