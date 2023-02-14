Open in App
Oak Hill, WV
Fayette County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

By Lootpress News Staff,

13 days ago

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – David Shannon Browning, 57, of Oak Hill, was sentenced today to six years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 4, 2022, Browning sold approximately 6.79 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at his residence. Browning was on supervised release for a 2010 conviction for aiding and abetting the distribution of oxycodone when he committed this offense.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Oak Hill Police Department.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe and former Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller prosecuted the case.

