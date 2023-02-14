Open in App
Hawaii State
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett Spoor,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKyde_0knQqrCN00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year , but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
13-year-old charged as adult in Brookhaven shooting
Brookhaven, MS17 hours ago
Police: Teen fatally shot during dice game in Jackson
Jackson, MS19 hours ago
Hattiesburg woman arrested on human trafficking charge
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago
Teen shooting victim dies after showing up to Jackson hospital
Jackson, MS19 hours ago
Brookhaven woman wins $1.1M jackpot at Magnolia Bluffs Casino
Brookhaven, MS16 hours ago
Crews respond to fire at Brookhaven apartment complex
Brookhaven, MS1 day ago
Former JPD officer, fired after man’s death, arrested in Ridgeland
Ridgeland, MS15 hours ago
Lafayette prosecutor: ‘Nothing’s happened’ in case of Ole Miss student charged with murder of LGBTQ+ student
Oxford, MS18 hours ago
‘It’s a tragic loss’: Brookhaven community remembers those killed in apartment fire
Brookhaven, MS19 hours ago
Black Mississippi capital distrusts plans by white officials
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Behemoth gator spotted on Florida golf course
Sebring, FL1 day ago
People in Maryland, West Virginia find mysterious dust on cars. What is it?
Inwood, WV1 day ago
DeSantis signs state takeover of land around Walt Disney World into law
Lake Buena Vista, FL18 hours ago
Woman killed in head-on collision in Attala County
Mcadams, MS20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy