This traveling exhibit highlights women of color who helped protect the country

RICHMOND, Va. -- Colonel Latonya Jordan joined the military to go to college. As the North Carolina native worked her way through the ranks, she said she saw fewer leaders who looked like her.

“As I got commissioned and started to progress in the ranks, that did start to narrow, you don’t see as many African American women in leadership roles, but I use that as an opportunity to coach, teach and mentor and look for those individuals that can replace Colonel Jordan in the future," Jordan said.

The Color of Freedom Exhibit, now on display at the U.S. Army Women's Museum at Fort Lee, brings the stories of those like Jordan's to light. Women of color fighting for their country whose stories are not often shared.

"Some names, I don’t think any households are even familiar with their contributions," Jordan said.

Some names like Connie Marioano, Emily Perez, and Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams, came through Fort Lee.

“She was the first African American woman commissioned into the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1942," said Tracy Bradford, the museum's curator.

Adams served during World War II, commanding a battalion responsible for processing mail. Fort Lee will soon be jointly named after her.

“The stories that sometimes get buried are brought to light, so it’s another opportunity for us to share these stories of these amazing women," Bradford said.

Fort Lee is the traveling exhibit's last stop and is set to close in April. Jordan and Bradford are encouraging the public to visit before then.

“You don’t open up your textbooks in the high schools or the middle schools and get any of these stories. These are the untold stories," Jordan said. "They’re 'her' stories, they’re part of our history.”