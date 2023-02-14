Group beats 67-year-old man in Queens subway station robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for 11 people who beat and robbed a 67-year-old man while he was exiting a Queens elevated train station on Saturday.

The group cornered the man on the stairs of the Beach 25th Street A train station in Far Rockaway around 9 p.m., officials said.

The group surrounded the man, hit him in the head with a blunt object and stole his cellphone and wallet, according to authorities. The wallet contained about $400.

The attackers ran in different directions after the robbery. Security camera images shared by the NYPD show what appears to be adolescent boys involved in the attack.

EMS brought the man to St. John's Episcopal Hospital where he received five stitches to his head.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.