Woman, 67, critically injured when E-bike battery sparks fire in Brooklyn building

By Kimberly Dole,

13 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A woman was critically injured when a faulty lithium E-bike battery sparked a blaze fire inside a Brooklyn home early Tuesday, according to FDNY officials.

At about 1:45 a.m., fire officials were called to the three-alarm fire at a building located at Goodwin Place near Greene Avenue in Bushwick.

The blaze engulfed all three stories of the building but began on the second floor of the building, authorities said.

Person Critically Injured in Massive Three-Alarm Fire in Building @CitizenApp

14 Goodwin Pl 1:47:14 AM EST

FDNY officials discovered 50 lithium-ion batteries inside one apartment, which had been converted into an off-the-books battery repair shop by the tenant, Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn said.

A 67-year-old woman was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in critical condition.

Another resident suffered minor injuries and was also transported to the same hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

