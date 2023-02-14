Open in App
Hawaii State
See more from this location?
WGN Radio

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett Spoor,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SJsb_0knQqhcL00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year , but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paul Vallas and the problem with police
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Padres slugger Machado draws first-ever MLB pitch clock violation: ‘Going into the record books’
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Sales skyrocket at the last Blockbuster after post-apocalyptic ad goes viral
Bend, OR14 hours ago
Should elephants stay in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertain
Fresno, CA2 hours ago
DeSantis signs state takeover of land around Walt Disney World into law
Lake Buena Vista, FL18 hours ago
Pennsylvania Chick-Fil-A bans unchaperoned diners under 16 after ‘unacceptable behaviors’
Royersford, PA16 hours ago
What are Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plans if she is reelected?
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Santos falsely told judge in 2017 that he worked for Goldman Sachs: reports
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks at Ducks: Ducks end new-look Blackhawks’ win streak
Chicago, IL7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy