Tampa city leaders looking at plans for nearly 5-mile expansion of Riverwalk

Tampa city leaders are looking to the future of the Riverwalk, beyond the scenic stroll to better connect communities.

Delphine Jones has seen the changes in Tampa through the years. She’s born and raised in West Tampa.

“The growth exploded,” said Jones.

With that growth comes plans to expand a staple of the city.

“I would not put a dollar value,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “I would say it is invaluable to the city of Tampa.”

Tampa city leaders said they’re taking the next steps in the West River District BUILD grant project , which aims to expand the Tampa Riverwalk and connect it to more neighborhoods west of the Hillsborough River. The city recently advertised for a team or firm to design and build this five-mile-long project.

WFTS Planned expansion of the Tampa Riverwalk

“We not only will line the west side of our river, but we will have over 12 miles of continuous Riverwalk, bicycle paths, walking paths that will connect a variety of neighborhoods all the way from South Tampa to West Tampa to Tampa Heights to downtown,” said Castor.

The city said the project will also include things like better sidewalks and bike lanes. With several schools on the path, officials said the project will allow kids to walk to school more safely.

“It’s a win-win and a plus for us,” said Jones. “It connects the neighborhoods all the way from Bayshore, all around to West Tampa, and we are in transition for revitalization. We’re rebuilding West Tampa.”

The city said the project is expected to be substantially completed by December 2026, which is a welcome addition to some neighbors.

“This will be a big access for us in the community to bridge the gap,” said Jones.