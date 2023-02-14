Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

Tampa city leaders looking at plans for nearly 5-mile expansion of Riverwalk

By Mary O'Connell,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1YRi_0knQqeyA00

Tampa city leaders are looking to the future of the Riverwalk, beyond the scenic stroll to better connect communities.

Delphine Jones has seen the changes in Tampa through the years. She’s born and raised in West Tampa.

“The growth exploded,” said Jones.

With that growth comes plans to expand a staple of the city.

“I would not put a dollar value,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “I would say it is invaluable to the city of Tampa.”

Tampa city leaders said they’re taking the next steps in the West River District BUILD grant project , which aims to expand the Tampa Riverwalk and connect it to more neighborhoods west of the Hillsborough River. The city recently advertised for a team or firm to design and build this five-mile-long project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkuoC_0knQqeyA00 WFTS
Planned expansion of the Tampa Riverwalk

“We not only will line the west side of our river, but we will have over 12 miles of continuous Riverwalk, bicycle paths, walking paths that will connect a variety of neighborhoods all the way from South Tampa to West Tampa to Tampa Heights to downtown,” said Castor.

The city said the project will also include things like better sidewalks and bike lanes. With several schools on the path, officials said the project will allow kids to walk to school more safely.

“It’s a win-win and a plus for us,” said Jones. “It connects the neighborhoods all the way from Bayshore, all around to West Tampa, and we are in transition for revitalization. We’re rebuilding West Tampa.”

The city said the project is expected to be substantially completed by December 2026, which is a welcome addition to some neighbors.

“This will be a big access for us in the community to bridge the gap,” said Jones.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
5 months after Hurricane Ian, some neighborhoods remain in the dark
Tampa, FL18 hours ago
Hillsborough County Parks and Rec hosts community baby shower
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Disruptive stormwater project will partially close 2 major Tampa roads
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Central Avenue: The story of Tampa's former Black business district
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Rabbit rescue hosting Tampa Bay Bunfest to help bunny adoption
Holiday, FL1 hour ago
City of Tampa preparing to revamp Ashley Drive interchange
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Neighbors concerned over affordable housing proposal on church land
Saint Petersburg, FL10 hours ago
Leaders to explore opening area behind cruise terminal as extension to Riverwalk
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Major redevelopment plans will change the dynamic of US 19 in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL5 days ago
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic: Everything you need to know
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic: Road closures
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Pinellas County's affordable housing complexes filling up, more on the way
Saint Petersburg, FL6 days ago
Tampa woman races in 5K while recovering from a near-fatal accident
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Tampa early voting starts Monday
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Meet the Candidates: Mayor - Dr. Belinda Noah
Tampa, FL5 days ago
The man who started one of Tampa's first African American neighborhoods
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Tampa City Council Candidate Forum leads to big turnout in South Tampa
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Students pick up 100 lbs of trash from St. Pete's Clam Bayou
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
SunRunner to remain fare-free until November
Saint Pete Beach, FL5 days ago
Monument honoring Ridgewood Cemetery unveiled on King High School's campus
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
Meet the Candidates: District 1 - Joe Citro
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Locksmith inspired by missing toddler case offering free deadbolts
Brooksville, FL14 hours ago
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic helps youth organizations in our community
Tampa, FL4 days ago
"It's like a miracle": 85-year-old man has two encounters with Good Samaritan
Sarasota, FL15 hours ago
Soulwalk exhibit highlights African American contributions in Tampa
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Pinellas County injury lawyer arrested on money laundering & grand theft charges
Seminole, FL14 hours ago
Lakeland ranked one of the top boomtowns in the country
Lakeland, FL5 days ago
Students weigh in on legislative proposal targeting immigration
Tampa, FL12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy