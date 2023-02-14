FIFA confirms the United States, Canada and Mexico automatically qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA has confirmed that Canada, Mexico, and the United States will all receive automatic berths in the 2026 World Cup.

The three nations are set to host the 2026 edition of the tournament with an expanded field of 48 teams.

Under the new rules there are three more spots left for CONCACAF teams beyond the three hosts for six in total.

The most recent edition of the tournament in 2022 saw 32 total teams in the World Cup.

A FIFA statement confirmed the three teams' entries, saying this is in line with traditions of the tournament.

'In addition, the FIFA Council confirmed that, in line with the long-standing tradition of having all hosts competing at the FIFA World Cup, as well as sporting and operational considerations, the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, namely Canada, Mexico and the USA, will qualify automatically for the final round of the competition, with their slots therefore being deducted from the overall allocation of six assigned to CONCACAF,' the statement read.

The three nations will be dividing their games amongst themselves, with eleven stadiums in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

Canada will host matches at BMO Field in Toronto and BC Place in Vancouver.

Mexico will be hosting matches played at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The eleven USA sites are Lumen Field in Seattle, Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, NRG Stadium in Houston, AT&T Stadium near Dallas, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, MetLife Stadium in the New York Metro Area and Gillette Stadium south of Boston.