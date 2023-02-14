Open in App
Catonsville, MD
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Mural honors one of the first Black men to drive streetcars in Maryland

By Megan Knight,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GVI5_0knQqbJz00

On a sunny, brisk morning, three sisters walk hand-in-hand to see a mural that depicts a man they knew well and loved with all of their hearts.

"I had a hard-working father. There were seven of us and he would never miss a day of work because he said he had to make sure to feed his children and raise his children," said Barbara McGee.

McGee, Shelia Lewis and Diann Cupid are the three surviving children of the late Berley Roberts, one of the first black men to operate streetcars in Maryland.

"He was a very sweet person. Everybody loved Mr. Berley. He always had a smile on his face," said Lewis.

Roberts started as a shopman, repairing and maintaining streetcars. In 1952, he and a small group of black men were promoted to operators.

"I remember him telling me very vividly, 'I’m doing this to make life better for you.' And he did," said Cupid, as she wiped tears from her eyes.

Roberts drove the No. 8 streetcar, which traveled from Towson to Catonsville. The promotion was a huge accomplishment for him but it came at a cost. His daughters recall the darker days of his job, enduring harassment and racial slurs.

"I had to hold back the tears because I knew what he went through," said McGee. "But regardless of what he went through, he kept striving and he said he’s going to make a point. And he did."

Berley operated the streetcar until November 2, 1963, the last day of service for the two remaining streetcars in Baltimore. Berley would go on to drive buses until he retired, spending more than 40 years in Maryland transit. He passed away in 2001.

"I want to hang my head in shame for what Mr. Roberts had to go through. I’m [also] so proud of what he did go through because everything that he did made life better for everybody else," said David Ditman, a board member of the Catonsville Rails to Trails.

Rails to Trails has created and maintained scenic pathways where the streetcar rails once stood. In 1997, they worked with an Eagle Scout to paint the mural next to the No. 8 Streetcar path. A couple of years ago, while sprucing up the mural, the group decided they wanted to add people to it.

They learned about Roberts' story and added his image to the mural. The group then tracked down his surviving children so they could see it in person and honor the bravery of their father and the contributions he made to Black history and Maryland's transit history.

"He would say regardless of the color of your skin, we all need each other to make it through," said Lewis.

"He always said before he died, 'I am something!' And he was right," said McGee.

For more information about Catonsville Rails to Trails, click here .

Roberts' story and the history of streetcars is enshrined in the Baltimore Streetcar Museum. It is open every Sunday from March-December from 12-5 p.m, and on Sunday from 12-5 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It is closed in January and February. For more information about the museum, click here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
The first family of Maryland welcomes the first dog
Annapolis, MD17 hours ago
Bojangles to replace old Ruby Tuesday site along Frederick's Golden Mile
Frederick, MD21 hours ago
Maryland lawmakers push to accelerate $15 minimum wage increase
Annapolis, MD23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baltimore native highlighting positive images, experiences of Black men
Baltimore, MD3 hours ago
Evolution of the Park Heights Strut
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Baltimore leaders introduce bill to give renters relief
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Grants awarded to 2 Maryland HBCUs to expand high-speed internet access
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Meet the Baltimore designer behind First Lady Dawn Moore's inaugural dress
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Police: Davidsonville man shot at woman with AR-15 for purposely ramming cars
Davidsonville, MD17 hours ago
Former inmate could get $7 million for alleged beating suffered in jail
Baltimore, MD16 hours ago
Baltimore County leaders walk downtown Towson amid recent violence
Towson, MD5 days ago
Instagram photo helps land Baltimore killer behind bars for life
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Protesters call for Howard County auditor to be fired
Columbia, MD4 days ago
Third suspect arrested in connection to murder of Amare Burrus
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Baltimore City firefighter injured in historic mansion fire Friday
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Fate of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys charter to be decided
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Westminster couple strives to promote kindness through art
Westminster, MD1 day ago
State Center COVID testing, vaccine site in Baltimore closing Saturday
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Everyday Heroes: Mrs. Clark's Third Grade Class, Boys' Latin
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
One dead, two injured in triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Driver flees after striking, killing Elkton woman crossing the street
Elkton, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy