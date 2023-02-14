Water main break shuts down Philadelphia Road

Water bubbling up from beneath the ground producing a sheen with run off at the intersection of Philadelphia Road, Nottingham Drive and Industrial Park Road turned the Tuesday morning commute into nightmare.

“I’ve been riding around for the past couple of hours trying to find my way over here,” said Nic Brown, an employee at Sheehy Nissan.

“When I finally got up this way, all the traffic was going that way and then this way, and when I got to work hardly anybody was there,” said Mark Rongione who works at the Amazon sorting facility. “They were just… everybody was running late and then they finally told us the water main was broken. They’re closing all of this.”

That’s right.

The source of the leak is a ruptured 20-inch water main, and there’s no quick fix.

The pipe shares underground space with buried electric lines and gas lines, which each required special crews to cut off.

Projections on the ground at the site pointed to repair work running through at least Wednesday morning, if not longer.

The Maryland Department of Transportation brought in big trucks to shut down Philadelphia Road from Campbell Boulevard to White Marsh Boulevard.

For the time being, that will make it difficult for travel to and from Nottingham Ridge whether it’s employees or customers of the various businesses here or the many parents trying to pick up their children at Rosedale Christian Academy, a private school.

“Probably nothing you can really do about it,” said Brown, “An inconvenience no doubt, but if they had maybe a better detour system that may help people get to work on time.”