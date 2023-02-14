Couple said 'I do' at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

With Valentine's Day Tuesday and the Super Bowl Championship parade Wednesday, one couple's story combines their love for each other with their love for the Chiefs.

On Oct. 22, 2022, Dana Coffelt and her husband Joel said "I do" to each other at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was the perfect venue for the diehard Chiefs fans.

"They absolutely knocked it out of the park," Dana Coffelt said. "With our wedding coordinator, with Sofi, and Arrowhead was just beyond amazing and everything they did and just went above and beyond to make our day the most memorable thing."

Dana, who was born into Chiefs Kingdom and has been a fan her entire life, said she and her husband were so excited to wed inside their favorite place.

"I grew up going to games and getting to be there and experience it," Dana Coffelt said. "Travis Kelce calls it electric, he says the stadium just feels electric and it really does. And so we wanted that same feeling with our wedding and so it made sense, like that's our favorite place, that's where we wanted to be."

It wasn't until Dana saw the pictures that the moment felt real.

"Our photographer was so amazing that like while we were sitting eating dinner at the reception, she was eating the meal and editing the photos and sending them to us," Dana Coffelt said. "And I don't think it was until we saw the photos that we were like, 'holy cow, we just got to go on the field in a wedding dress.' I don't even have the words. To see us at the stadium was just absolutely beyond words - everything was perfect."

70 of their closest friends and family celebrated with them.

"It was very surreal. It was one of the coolest things," Dana Coffelt said. "As a kid you have these like dreams of how you want your wedding to be and at the end of the night we just stopped and I was like this is far beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

For the newlyweds, watching Sunday's Super Bowl win felt surreal.

"It's hard to express how awesome that was to see that win," Dana Coffelt said. "The 2019 Super Bowl win was cool, but this one was just so much more. Because knowing that we were part of that stadium this year and that was part of our story, we lived our dream there and they got to go live theirs, so that was really cool and just very again surreal."

The Branson, Missouri, couple didn't get to go to the 2019 parade, but are hoping they will be able to attend this year's parade.

"I think this one will be that much more special because of our experience with them and you almost feel a connection to them because of that," Dana Coffelt said. "Getting to be in the same place as they have, when they get ready for their games, we were right there."

