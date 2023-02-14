Open in App
Hawaii State
See more from this location?
WFLA

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett Spoor,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlIrJ_0knQn14n00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year , but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Behemoth gator spotted on Florida golf course
Sebring, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Alligator crashes lacrosse practice at Tampa high school
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Florida dad could face charges after 2 young kids killed in dirt bike crash
Sanford, FL18 hours ago
Mom, dad arrested after passing out with baby in freezing car, police say
Grand Haven, MI1 day ago
St. Petersburg woman, 34, killed after car overturns during early morning crash
Saint Petersburg, FL19 hours ago
Where to park for free in Clearwater Beach? Here’s what you need to know before spring break
Clearwater, FL19 hours ago
1 killed in fiery crash on Howard Frankland Bridge, troopers say
Tampa, FL1 day ago
VIDEO: Woman’s viral post leads to discovery of 20 dead roaches at popular Florida restaurant
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Man accused of killing girl, 9, and Orlando reporter officially charged with their deaths
Orlando, FL33 minutes ago
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
Cypress, FL3 hours ago
Pennsylvania Chick-Fil-A bans unchaperoned diners under 16 after ‘unacceptable behaviors’
Royersford, PA16 hours ago
Bank accounts frozen years ago in multi-million dollar fraud probe finally released to defendant’s family
Venice, FL18 hours ago
Man accidentally shoots himself in mall; stampede and panic described inside
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates at SAG Awards
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy