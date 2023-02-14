2023 Genesis Invitational Betting, Odds: Bettors Fading Tiger Woods

The PGA Tour is fully underway as the Tour travels to Southern California for the Riviera Country Club's 2023 Genesis Invitational from Thursday, February 16th - Sunday, February 19th. Between Jon Rahm , Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele , the Genesis Invitational will be an action-packed event. While Jon Rahm is currently listed as the favorite to win the tournament, do bettors, and the public agree? Below, we will dive into the latest Genesis Invitational odds and see where the oddsmakers stand.

While we have just two more days before the Genesis Invitational begins, a decent amount of movement can still occur when it comes to the odds. We've seen plenty of movement thus far with some rising and some getting lesser value. The lowest odds for a golfer to win the event outright sit at +750, which means you could bet $100 and win $850, which is a tremendous value. Outside of the top three, Rahm, McIlroy , and Scheffler, the Genesis Invitational odds are all over +1600. The golfers with the best odds to win the Genesis Invitational are almost the exact same as the odds from the WM Phoenix Open . Scottie Scheffler ended up winning the WM Phoenix with +1300 odds. A 100-dollar bet would've paid out $1,400. Let's take a look at the table below featuring the Genesis Invitational odds.

The Genesis Invitational Odds

As we can see from the Genesis Invitational odds, Rahm, McIlroy, and Scheffler are the only three that sportsbooks seem confident in. It's crazy to see that Tiger Woods is not listed as one of the favorites to win the Genesis Invitational. Although Tiger is not listed as a favorite, now would be the perfect time to place bets on players such as Tony Finau, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa because of how amazing their value is set currently. If it were me placing my money on one of these guys, I would take Scheffler at +1000 odds because he's coming off of a WM Phoenix win from just last week.

My longshot pick for the Genesis Invitational would be Will Zalatoris at +4000 odds. Zalatoris thrives in fast competition. When competing at Augusta National and Torrey Pines , Will finished as the runner-up in both tournaments. As long as the American is fully healed from his back injury, his iron play should be improved, and he'll have a real shot at winning this tournament. By placing just a $10 bet on Zalatoris to win outright, the payout would be a whopping $410.

Genesis Invitational Public Betting

The public betting data is intriguing as the public doesn't seem to agree with oddsmakers. Bettors are currently favoring Collin Morikawa to win the event with 7.1% of bets on him in the past seven days. Collin is seen as the seventh favorite with +2200 odds, so it's interesting that bettors are choosing him as the winner. What's most surprising is Tiger Woods.

Tiger announced last Friday that he would be playing at the Genesis Invitational. This tournament will also be hosted by Woods, which led to many golfers and fans being completely shocked. Although Tiger has never won at Riviera, the 47-year-old has notched 82 all-time PGA TOUR victories. This will be Woods' first non-major start since the 2020 Zozo Championship . So what should we expect from Tiger? After he suffered severe injuries to both legs in a single-car accident in February 2021, Woods' comeback has been shaky. His last top-35 finish was over three years ago, and he has lost strokes to the field in nine consecutive starts. Fellow golfers are ecstatic to see the five-time Masters Tournament winner take the field this weekend.