No love: JuJu Smith-Schuster trolls James Bradberry; A.J. Brown claps back

By Sportsnaut,

13 days ago

Love wasn’t in the air on Tuesday when Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sent a Valentine’s Day card directed at Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on Twitter.

The card featured a picture of a smiling Bradberry with the words, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

The Valentine’s Day greeting comes two days after Bradberry’s costly holding penalty on Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII. The game-changing play helped the Chiefs record a 38-35 victory over the Eagles.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody,” Smith-Schuster wrote.

For his part, Bradberry owned up to his penalty after the game.

“It was holding,” Bradberry said. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown wasn’t willing to let it slide in relation to Smith-Schuster’s card on social media.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown wrote. “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before (Patrick Mahomes) resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

–Field Level Media

