Spurs ink center Charles Bassey to new 4-year deal

The San Antonio Spurs are signing center Charles Bassey to a new four-year deal worth $10.2 million, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The new deal guarantees Bassey $5.2 million, per the report.

Bassey had been playing on a two-way contract.

Bassey takes the roster spot that opened up with the release of Stanley Johnson on Sunday. Johnson signed with the Spurs in mid-December.

Bassey, 22, is averaging 4.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 25 contests (one start) this season. The Spurs signed Bassey in October after the Philadelphia 76ers waived the 6-foot-11 second-year player.

–Field Level Media

