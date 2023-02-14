Suspect in southside OKC stabbing death booked for murder

OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect in a southside stabbing death was arrested and booked Monday.

Jontue Beard, 36, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of:

Murder in the first degree

Leaving scene of accident damaged fixture

Assault and battery.

Jontue Beard booking photo Feb 13, 2023 (Okla County Detention Center)

The victim has been identified as Javier Ortiz, 31.

Detectives are still developing their case against Beard, but believe that Ortiz was stabbed at a convenience store on S.W. 29th Street and Blackwelder.

Police believe that Beard stabbed Ortiz during some sort of altercation at the store.

Free Press will continue to give updates to this story as we obtain reliable information.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write, giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

