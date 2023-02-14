Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
Oklahoma City Free Press

Suspect in southside OKC stabbing death booked for murder

By Brett Dickerson - Editor,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqcAX_0knQmDcT00

OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect in a southside stabbing death was arrested and booked Monday.

Jontue Beard, 36, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of:

  • Murder in the first degree
  • Leaving scene of accident damaged fixture
  • Assault and battery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMBLG_0knQmDcT00
Jontue Beard booking photo Feb 13, 2023 (Okla County Detention Center)

The victim has been identified as Javier Ortiz, 31.

Detectives are still developing their case against Beard, but believe that Ortiz was stabbed at a convenience store on S.W. 29th Street and Blackwelder.

Police believe that Beard stabbed Ortiz during some sort of altercation at the store.

Free Press will continue to give updates to this story as we obtain reliable information.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write, giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

The post Suspect in southside OKC stabbing death booked for murder appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma City, OK newsLocal Oklahoma City, OK
Rape kit backlog persists at state level but is cleared in City of OKC
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Short cuts: Catch all the Oscar-nominated short films in OKC
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Moore City Council approves recycling ballot measure
Moore, OK4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy