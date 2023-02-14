District U-46 names new interim leader

ELGIN, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --A new leader has been named….at least temporarily….for the state’s second largest school district.

The Elgin District U-46 school board gave a send-off to outgoing Supt. Dr. Tony Sanders last night-thanking him for his 15 years of service. Sanders is leaving to become the new Illinois state school superintendent.

The U-46 board also appointed Dr. Suzanne Johnson as the district’s new interim leader. She has been deputy superintendent of instruction for the district for the past five years. Johnson, 47 is a graduate of Elgin High School. After finishing college, she returned to U-46 as a teacher.

"The Board has full confidence in Dr. Johnson and the current administrative team," Board President Susan Kerr said in a statement.

"Our selection of Dr. Johnson provides us with stable and known leadership while allowing the Board the opportunity to determine next steps in the selection process it wants to follow in choosing a permanent superintendent."

