Cocaine Bear Gets Free New Video Game Tie-In

Cocaine Bear has received a brand new video game tie-in ahead of its theatrical release. Many moons ago, video game tie-ins were all the rage. Of course, a lot of these tie-ins made sense such as Star Wars, Spider-Man, Batman, and other big action-packed blockbusters with cool set pieces that players would want to recreate. However, there were some weird ones. ET was a fairly infamous one, but it didn't give anyone in the industry pause. The video game industry would go on to adapt Fight Club , Mean Girls , The Office , and so many others. Eventually, games got more complex, so movie tie-ins sort of got phased out.

However, a new free browser-based video game for Cocaine Bear has been released online. The new game is free to play and is an 8-bit style maze-esque game where you play as the titular bear. It seems to be heavily inspired by Pac-Man as you roam around trying to consume as much cocaine as possible, which gets you points and a big speed boost. The boost then allows you to chase down random people and maul them to death in a bloody fashion. There's also an ambulance to catch for bonus points. It's a pretty simple, but entertaining little game that fans can play to pass the time until the film releases. The film was inspired by a true story from 1985, so it's likely that's why the developers of the game opted for the 8-bit style. You can click here if you want to play the gam e.

Whether or not Cocaine Bear actually turns out to be good or not remains to be seen. However, you can't deny that the marketing efforts of the film have been lacking. Not only has it turned into one big meme, but what other game allows you to play as a giant bear that ingests a ton of cocaine before mauling a bunch of innocent bystanders to death?

Cocaine Bear will release in theaters on February 24th. Are you going to check the film out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder .