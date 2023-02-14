Two remain wanted in 2021 St. Louis homicide case

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help with information to identify two people wanted in a 2021 murder investigation.

Police shared several photos of a man and woman accused in the investigation. The murder dates back to September 20, 2021. Investigators shared that Demetrise Thomas, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso around 1:00 a.m. at 503 North 20th Street, just off St. Charles Street. Thomas was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Photos show the two walking down a sidewalk, laughing and smiling. The police believe they are in their late teens or early 20s.

The St. Louis Metroplitan Police Department asks for the public’s help with information to identify two people wanted in a 2021 murder investigation. (Photo provided by: SLMPD)

The man was wearing a white t-shirt, yellow and light blue shorts, and white tennis shoes. He was also carrying a backpack. The woman was wearing a mint green hoodie with matching pants. She also had on a black cross-body purse and croc style shoes.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case. If you have any information on the suspects or their whereabouts, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

