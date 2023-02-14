Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

Two remain wanted in 2021 St. Louis homicide case

By Joey SchneiderLaura SimonReggie Lee,

13 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help with information to identify two people wanted in a 2021 murder investigation.

Police shared several photos of a man and woman accused in the investigation. The murder dates back to September 20, 2021. Investigators shared that Demetrise Thomas, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso around 1:00 a.m. at 503 North 20th Street, just off St. Charles Street. Thomas was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Photos show the two walking down a sidewalk, laughing and smiling. The police believe they are in their late teens or early 20s.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035Rba_0knQhhnW00
    The St. Louis Metroplitan Police Department asks for the public’s help with information to identify two people wanted in a 2021 murder investigation. (Photo provided by: SLMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNpa4_0knQhhnW00
    The St. Louis Metroplitan Police Department asks for the public’s help with information to identify two people wanted in a 2021 murder investigation. (Photo provided by: SLMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3ST1_0knQhhnW00
    The St. Louis Metroplitan Police Department asks for the public’s help with information to identify two people wanted in a 2021 murder investigation. (Photo provided by: SLMPD)
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The man was wearing a white t-shirt, yellow and light blue shorts, and white tennis shoes. He was also carrying a backpack. The woman was wearing a mint green hoodie with matching pants. She also had on a black cross-body purse and croc style shoes.

Top Story: Mother of murdered 17-year-old calls on police to step up

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case. If you have any information on the suspects or their whereabouts, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
Police search for St. Louis man charged with murder
Saint Louis, MO13 hours ago
Man charged with brother’s killing in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO16 hours ago
Police investigating north St. Louis shooting
Saint Louis, MO23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspected Dupo shooter Reginald Allen had dozens of felony cases over the years
Dupo, IL16 hours ago
St. Louis residents grow concerned over reckless driving in the area
Saint Louis, MO7 hours ago
St. Louis prosecutor faces mounting criticism over crash
Saint Louis, MO8 hours ago
Arrest made in theft of Boy Scout troop’s trailer
Maryland Heights, MO11 hours ago
Suspect in fatal Midtown hit-and-run still at large, police say
Saint Louis, MO13 hours ago
Fire destroys vacant buildings in north St. Louis City
Saint Louis, MO22 hours ago
1 killed, officer injured in Dupo, Illinois standoff
Dupo, IL23 hours ago
Police investigating St. Peters gas station robbery
Saint Peters, MO22 hours ago
Janae Edmondson’s parents come face-to-face with suspect in emotional court hearing
Saint Louis, MO13 hours ago
Safety concerns following fatal hit-and-run crash in Midtown
Saint Louis, MO7 hours ago
Bethalto man charged in Macoupin County killing
Bethalto, IL10 hours ago
One dies, another hurt in south St. Louis crash
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Officer wounded, 2 dead in St. Clair County, Illinois
Dupo, IL1 day ago
13-year-old shot by sibling in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Officer injured, suspect and victim dead after Illinois standoff
Dupo, IL1 day ago
4 dead, 4 injured in hit-and-run crash
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Police: East St. Louis man intentionally struck, killed woman with truck
East Saint Louis, IL3 days ago
Faulty traffic signal may have led to fatal crash Saturday night
Saint Louis, MO23 hours ago
Man charged in shootout at St. Louis convenience store
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Support for Janae Edmondson goes beyond GoFundMe
Saint Louis, MO7 hours ago
Crown Candy window shattered overnight, possibly in domestic dispute
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
One-on-one with new St. Louis police chief Robert Tracy
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Park goers react to Monday’s gusty conditions
Saint Louis, MO7 hours ago
Proud to Serve: Sarah Jansen, Edwardsville firefighter, receives $500
Edwardsville, IL21 hours ago
Woman arrested after video of her harassing a family goes viral
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
St. Louis City hosts open house for traffic study along River Des Peres tonight
Saint Louis, MO23 hours ago
Missouri horse stuck belly-deep in mud lifted to safety
Warrenton, MO15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy