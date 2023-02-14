Internet Boyfriend Jonathan Majors Shares His Favorite Valentine’s Day Films for Falling in Love (and Breaking Up)

Jonathan Majors is ready to spice up your Valentine’s Day.

The “Creed III” star shared his favorite romance films for the perfect love-centric holiday, complete with a step-by-step guide to win over a lover (or even Majors himself).

“Send a text message with a song. My song of choice would be ‘Come Over,’ by Aaliyah,” Majors told The Cut . “Then only wear sweatpants. You then have to watch ‘ Love Jones ’ – slash – ‘Love & Basketball.’ After that, the song you should be playing is ‘Whenever Wherever Whatever,’ by Maxwell.”

Majors continued, “The next day, send them another song by Maxwell with ‘I thought you’d like this.’ And it works both ways. If a woman did that to me, I’d lose my mind.”

And Majors can also guide fans through a break-up, not just a hook-up.

“First, play ‘Creep,’ by TLC, on repeat, then hum it in the morning,” Majors said. “Then watch ‘ Blue Valentine ’ with your partner and your cat. Then play ‘No Scrubs,’ at which point you would’ve completely ended your relationship .”

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” scene-stealer also shared that “ The Notebook ” is among his favorite romance films.

Majors recently voiced his admiration for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” that “inspired” his acting career, and told IndieWire that his upcoming role in “Magazine Dreams” has mirrored his own journey to self-love.

“What we’re talking about here is an individual who has a drive to be seen, a drive to be understood, a drive to be loved, which is fundamentally human,” Majors said. “It is bare bones; his rudimentary needs that are not being fulfilled. He has taken those things into his own hands. I connected to that.”

Majors added at the IndieWire 2023 Sundance Studio presented by Dropbox, “The humanity just leapt off the page, something about the isolation that was pulling me. Some of his internal life and my internal life correlated. And then the conversation with society he is having: What is celebrity? Is there really an American Dream? Is there really an end goal? Can I really be loved by other people without first being loved by myself?”