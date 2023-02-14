Neighbor describes aftermath of fire that destroyed Springfield Township home

Springfield Township resident Pete Kazura lives two doors down from the remains of his neighbor's home that is now rubble.

“First, I heard an explosion, and I went out back,” Mr. Kazura said Tuesday, the morning after fire ravaged the home. “All of a sudden all this fiberglass started flying over my house. I ran out and the whole front of the house was blown out.”

Around 5:45 p.m. Monday, calls came in describing the explosion. The home in the 2000 block of Kellerston Road near Pilliod Road was destroyed and a neighboring house sustained damage. The blaze injured four.

Once the fire began to spread to his immediate next-door neighbor’s home, Mr. Kazura shared his fear that his home could be next.

“Then all of a sudden it just went up, it looked like it was a gas fire because it just exploded, boomed out,” he recalled. “The whole house was going down, and it was quick.”

Mr. Kazura said he witnessed the kind efforts of his neighbors who supplied blankets and then helped to move what appeared to be severely burned victims across the street, away from the ablaze house.

Of the four who were hurt, two burn victims were initially transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, and the other two victims were transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Springfield Township Fire Chief Barry Cousino said.

All four have since been transferred to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, Chief Cousino said. Their conditions and names were not available Tuesday.

Two of the victims are relatives of the homeowners and were being sheltered as a result of a fire Saturday at the nearby Hidden Cedars Apartments on Garden Road. In that Saturday morning fire, one person died, and 40 to 50 people were displaced.

“They brought them here to stay to try to help them out, and then this happened,” Mr. Kazura recalled.

Chief Cousino said a few dogs were rescued from the burning home, but a small Chihuahua by the name of Pudge is still missing.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, just hours after the devastating fire, Toledo area resident Jo Lyn Gardner Philippi dispatched a plea for help on behalf of the family of the missing dog:

“Anyone in the Springfield Meadows area, keep your eyes out for this missing little dog named Pudge,” the post read. “Thankfully he escaped the house fire in Springfield Township yesterday but is now missing. Let’s find him. This family has lost enough.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office, Chief Cousino said.

Because of the magnitude of the fire and the number of victims, additional manpower was dispatched to assist Springfield Township. Sylvania Township, Maumee, Monclova Township, and Toledo all sent fire crews, he said. No firefighters were injured.