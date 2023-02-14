A.J. Brown rips 'Tik Tok boy' JuJu Smith-Schuster for trolling James Bradberry

JuJu Smith-Schuster trolled James Bradberry for his controversial holding call that helped decide Sunday’s Super Bowl, and Bradberry’s teammates have already come to his defense.

After Smith-Schuster tweeted a Valentine’s Day graphic that included Bradberry’s face and the caption, “I’ll hold you when it matters most,” A.J. Brown promptly ripped the Chiefs wide receiver in a tweet of his own.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” the Eagles wide receiver said. “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your one-year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like you’re like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

Smith-Schuster was a promising rookie with the Steelers, and a Pro Bowler in his sophomore season, but his numbers began to decline and was limited to just five games in 2021 after a shoulder injury. Before that season, he was under scrutiny for filming himself doing the viral milk crate challenge on Tik Tok.

Darius Slay also responded to the tweet, saying “Come on now…doin’ too much!”