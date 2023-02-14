Open in App
MadameNoire

‘Queens Court’ Has Fine Male Suitors Trying To Get Chose By Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada And Nivea

By Natasha Decker,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxKSq_0knQhPrK00

Source: Courtesy of / Peacock

Reality TV is getting a new show starring some familiar queens.

Fans will see Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton and Nivea look for love on Queens Court , an unscripted dating show hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

Throughout ten episodes, the three famous women will be courted by 21 suitors claiming they can handle the stars’ respective fame and success in the spotlight. The Peetes will guide the famous trio as they find love. The series also captures Lozada, Braxton and Nivea as they “develop a sisterhood [of] supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.”

Queens Court

Lozada, Braxton and Nivea all have memorable reality TV histories. Lozada is most known for being an original Basketball Wives cast member , which she starred in for nine seasons. Braxton has appeared in a slew of reality TV hits, including Braxton Family Values , Tamar & Vince , Celebrity Big Brother and more. Newest to the scene, Nivea starred in BET’s 2021 hit series The Encore , which showed nine various former R&B girl group members join forces to drop an album.

Lozada pointed out in Queens Court’s trailer that all three costars “have experienced very public relationships.”

Despite their romantic pasts, one of the show’s queens seemed to score a special connection.

Atlanta-based attorney and businessman Jeremy Robinson, now identified as a show contestant, told Braxton, “Making you smile is what matters to me” in the show’s trailer. In August, Tamar attended a birthday party for Robinson and stood by the businessman’s side — though fans only knew him then as her mystery man .

The rumored couple reportedly went their separate ways a few months later, according to Atlanta Black Star . The outlet shared that Braxton revealed she was single , without namedropping Robinson, in November.

“These dudes out here is for everybody,” the “Love and War” singer reportedly posted on social media. “I had to really pick that up, especially moving back to Atlanta; I didn’t know these guys were so communal. Somebody could have told me that.”

“I’m just looking for that zing, that spark — something I can’t shake ,” Braxton tells her costars in Queens Court’s trailer.

Produced by Will Packer, Queens Court streams March 16 on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: “What In The Reality TV Hell?!: Natalie Nunn And Tommie Lee To Face Off In Celeb Boxing Match For Zeus”

