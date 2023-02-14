Selena Gomez Reacts to Deleted Hailey Bieber TikTok Seemingly About Her

Image Credit: Courtesy of Tyrell Hampton

Selena Gomez has finally responded to rumors that a TikTok posted and then quickly deleted by Hailey Bieber, 26, last month is about her. The video included Kendall Jenner and singer Justine Skye as well, and they all lip-synched to an audio that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right,” as they smirked at the camera and sipped out of wine glasses. Selena, 30, let a concerned fan who made a video about the eyebrow raising TikTok know that she is aware of the theory and she is doing just fine in a comment on Feb. 9.

“It’s OK!” she wrote under the fan’s video. “I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

The video’s poster was quite upset with Hailey and assumed her TikTok was about the “Rare” hitmaker. “Isn’t Hailey the one that like begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her?” she asked during her analysis of the situation, which can be seen here. She went on to call the model a “b****”.

Hailey has not kept her lips sealed about the drama, either. She commented under a different TikTok made by a fan assuming she was mocking Selena on Jan. 7 and assured the public that she meant no ill will toward anyone. “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone,” she said alongside a white heart and sparkle emoji.

It would be quite surprising if Hailey meant to insult Selena, as the pair nearly broke the internet while ending years of feud rumors when they posed together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The two cuddled up for several pics, one of which showed Selena placing her arm around Hailey’s waist. The famous image can be seen below.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber sent fans into a frenzy after they posed for pictures at a Gala in Oct. 2022 (Photo: Courtesy of Tyrell Hampton)

Plus, the Rhode Beauty founder spoke about their relationship and the rumors that Justin Bieber cheated on Selena with her during a Sept. 2022 interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” she said. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. WE know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Speaking on those cheating rumors, she added, “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”

As fans know, Selena and Justin reunited for the last time in early 2018. They separated for good in March of that year, and by July 2018, Justin and Hailey were engaged. They walked down the aisle in Sept. 2018. Hailey spoke about the swift timeline on the bombshell Call Her Daddy episode. “The timeline that I think is sometimes in question of us getting together and getting engaged and him [Justin] having been spending time with his ex [Selena] before that. I understand how it looks from the outside, and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know, for a fact, that it was the right thing for them to close that door,” she explained.