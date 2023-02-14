Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

Eagles fan arrested after alleged Florida firehouse break-in

By Allie Amato,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nyPR_0knQh7Ij00

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (KYW Newsradio) — Authorities in Florida say an Eagles fan got his “wings clipped” after vandalizing a fire station and throwing a meat cleaver at a firefighter.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's office , 25-year-old Edward Dalasandro broke into the Hutchinson Island Fire Station around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Dalasandro — who is from Philadelphia — ransacked the bunk rooms and urinated on the carpet. He also reportedly stole $126, a uniform hat and some knives.

Firefighters confronted him and that's when police say Dalasandro threw the meat cleaver at one of them. The firefighters were able to subdue him until sheriff's deputies arrived.

Dalasandro was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter and theft. He's being held on $120,000 bond.

It's unclear if the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss Sunday night prompted the incident.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia teens, charged in beating death of 73-year-old, return to jail
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Woman dies in West Philly nursing home fire
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Suspects wanted for wounding toddler, mother and 5 teens near Philadelphia school
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
8-year-old hospitalized after hanging by neck at indoor KOP park
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Upper Moreland police looking for driver who caused accident, pulled gun on another driver
Willow Grove, PA1 hour ago
2 women killed in separate shootouts across Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
PSPCA gives tips on how to safely break up a dog fight
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Police believe 17-year-old was targeted in North Philadelphia double shooting
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Thousands attend emotional farewell for slain Temple Officer Christopher Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Funeral arrangements for Temple Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
VIDEO: 3 suspects wanted in Feltonville street shooting
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Customer shoots East Germantown store manager in face after argument over gravy, police say
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
2 charged in fatal stabbing at Trenton basketball game
Trenton, NJ5 days ago
Charges filed against 8 for gun-trafficking ring that bought, sold 94 firearms
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Penn puppy graduates are helping local communities
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philly Giant selling water sourced near East Palestine derailment site
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly man confirmed dead after Sea Isle City balcony collapse
Sea Isle City, NJ3 days ago
PSPCA shuts down illegal dog ear-cropping operation, seizes 14 injured dogs
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
PennDOT repairing potholes on 40 state highways
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
City officials share new details in shooting death of Temple Officer Christopher Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Camden address recognized as place of significance in Martin Luther King’s life
Camden, NJ2 hours ago
PennDOT gives green light for construction on cap over I-95 at Penn’s Landing
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
PowerCorpsPHL restores environment, neighborhoods and young adults in Philly
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Head of Philadelphia FBI shoots ‘aggressive’ dog in Center City
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Family, colleagues, Temple community pack campus for memorial honoring Officer Chris Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Center City Philadelphia shows more signs of recovery with thousands more new housing units
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Recycling in Philadelphia recovers from pandemic, plastic market
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Swimmers take polar pool plunge to raise money for Philly lifeguard bonuses
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy