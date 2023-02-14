Eagles fan arrested after alleged Florida firehouse break-in

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (KYW Newsradio) — Authorities in Florida say an Eagles fan got his “wings clipped” after vandalizing a fire station and throwing a meat cleaver at a firefighter.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's office , 25-year-old Edward Dalasandro broke into the Hutchinson Island Fire Station around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Dalasandro — who is from Philadelphia — ransacked the bunk rooms and urinated on the carpet. He also reportedly stole $126, a uniform hat and some knives.

Firefighters confronted him and that's when police say Dalasandro threw the meat cleaver at one of them. The firefighters were able to subdue him until sheriff's deputies arrived.

Dalasandro was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter and theft. He's being held on $120,000 bond.

It's unclear if the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss Sunday night prompted the incident.