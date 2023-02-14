Cameron Jordan interrupts social media hiatus to try and recruit Derek Carr
By John Sigler,
13 days ago
It’s been a busy two weeks for Cameron Jordan. The charismatic New Orleans Saints defensive end took center stage at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas before jetting to his home state in Arizona, where he was a popular interviewee on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Taken after the grueling 2022 season and, well, you could say he’s earned some rest.
He planned to do just that and go on vacation with his family to kick off the offseason in earnest, putting his phone away for a social media hiatus in the process. But the opportunity to try and recruit former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was too good to pass up.
Noting that it was Valentine’s Day, Jordan joked on Twitter that Carr should “swap out black and silver and fall in (love) with black and gold” after news broke of the Raiders releasing their longtime starting quarterback. Carr visited New Orleans last week as the Saints sought to trade for him, and they’re still in the mix now that he’s a free agent.
