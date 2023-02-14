Open in App
Syracuse, NY
WETM 18 News

Starlink satellites can be seen this evening in CNY

By Dave Longley,

13 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has certainly been a rise in interest in what’s floating over our heads.

Starlink Satellites caused quite a spectacle in Western New York

Tuesday evening it’s the Starlink Satellite Chain.

When and where?

According to this tracking website , the chain of satellites will be clearly visible at 6:31 p.m.

The satellites will appear in the western sky and move east through the sky moving just about straight up overhead in the sky.

The satellites will remain visible for five minutes.

What are the Starlink satellites?

According to the website they are a string of satellites orbiting the earth, providing satellite internet connection in remote and rural locations across the globe.

The satellites are owned and operated by SpaceX.

