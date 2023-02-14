Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

Lawmakers push for higher pay for federal employees

By Basil John,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWA3r_0knQg9O400

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers are pushing for higher pay for federal and dc government employees.

“The government workers must have 8.7%,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said.

Tuesday, Booker joined other lawmakers and activists to demand better pay for federal employees across the country.

“When we are united we are strong,” Booker said.

Together they are backing the Fair Act, to give federal employees an 8.7% pay increase.

“We’ve got to stop calling, by the way what I just did, which is a pay increase, which it is not. It’s fair pay,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) said.

Fitzpatrick is one of the few Republicans supporting this bill, and he says this legislation would restore years of lost wage increases for federal employees.

“That shouldn’t be a hard issue for anybody to get behind,” Fitzpatrick said.

But Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) points out that some lawmakers in the House and Senate continue to stand in the way of raising federal wages.

“These are not easy times and it’s not an easy set up in Congress with a Democratic Senate and a Republican House,” Kaine said.

Activists and Unions say the increase is overdue.

“What we are asking for today is that you be given the respect that you deserve,” AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Fred Redmond said.

Booker says he’s seeing more Republicans realize there needs to be a change, and he expects more bipartisan support is coming through.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Individuals named in Lake Street standoff
Elmira, NY4 days ago
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says he won't attend the 2024 Republican National Convention if Trump is the party's presidential nominee: 'I'm not interested in participating in that'
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Police: Body found identified to be Samantha Humphrey
Schenectady, NY14 hours ago
Man found bleeding in a yard on Taylor Street
Elmira, NY8 hours ago
Proposed increase to SUNY tuition in Executive Budget
Albany, NY13 hours ago
Legislation could expand abortion pill providers
Albany, NY13 hours ago
Virginia mother, daughter plead guilty to stealing over $170K in Social Security retirement funds
Shipman, VA1 day ago
Santos falsely told judge in 2017 that he worked for Goldman Sachs: reports
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Farm Bureau: New overtime threshold poses challenges
Albany, NY3 days ago
Saratoga Center to pay $7M+ for worthless service to residents
Ballston Spa, NY14 hours ago
Timeline of the Ohio train derailment response: From EPA’s initial response to Buttigieg visit
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Former Glens Falls eatery to become downtown Airbnb spot
Glens Falls, NY14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy