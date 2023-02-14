Open in App
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN says the Saints are stuck in QB purgatory with or without Derek Carr

By John Sigler,

9 days ago
It’s clear that the New Orleans Saints need stability under center, but how big of an upgrade would Derek Carr be for them? The former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback performed at a similar level to Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston in recent years, and at least one outlet isn’t sold on him alone getting things on the right track.

Between the average age of players on their roster (27.7), a complicated salary cap outlook (they’re over the cap by $59.8 million, more than anyone else), and a scarcity of draft picks (8 of them in 2023), the Saints have a lot of ground to cover in pushing for a spot in the playoff picture. Their problems are bigger than a new quarterback alone can fix, writes ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

“Like nearly half the league, the Saints must crystallize their quarterback picture. They are pursuing Derek Carr, and if he signs in New Orleans, they likely will negotiate a release of quarterback Jameis Winston. Finding dynamic receiver Chris Olave — who had 1,042 receiving yards in his rookie year — a running mate would also be ideal.

On defense, New Orleans can start planning for life after highly productive but aging starters, such as edge rusher Cameron Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis. And it seems as if the team could let free agent pass-rusher Marcus Davenport walk.”

The defense that has kept the Saints competitive in life after Drew Brees (and Sean Payton) isn’t getting any younger. It would be nice if Davenport had developed into a quality replacement for Jordan, but he hasn’t met those expectations. It would be great if the Saints can re-sign linebacker Kaden Elliss as an heir-apparent for Davis, but that’s going to be tough when he can sign with other times as a starter right away.

So this means that the Saints have a lot to work on this offseason. In addition to finding a new quarterback — whether that turns out to be Carr or someone else — they must replenish a depth chart that’s been eroded in recent years due to retirements (like Malcolm Jenkins), contract disputes (such as C.J. Gardner-Johnson), and free agent departures (including Vonn Bell, Sheldon Rankins, Alex Anzalone, and Trey Hendrickson). Getting a veteran like Carr could help them out, but it’s not going to magically cure all that ails them.

